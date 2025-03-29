Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois Injury: Out to face Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Courtois is out for Saturday's match against Leganes, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Thibaut has a slight issue, we'll have him back in a few days."

Courtois is sidderend for the weekend, with the goalie missing out due to a small issue, with other reporting he was just in need of a bit of rest. That said, it appears to be a minor issue and he should be back in days. Andriy Lunin sees the start in his place Saturday and will continue there is Courtois misses more time.

