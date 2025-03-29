Thibaut Courtois Injury: Out to face Leganes
Courtois is out for Saturday's match against Leganes, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Thibaut has a slight issue, we'll have him back in a few days."
Courtois is sidderend for the weekend, with the goalie missing out due to a small issue, with other reporting he was just in need of a bit of rest. That said, it appears to be a minor issue and he should be back in days. Andriy Lunin sees the start in his place Saturday and will continue there is Courtois misses more time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now