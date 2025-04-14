Fantasy Soccer
Thibaut Courtois headshot

Thibaut Courtois News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Courtois made six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Courtois kept a clean sheet while making six saves including crucial stops in the second half to preserve the lead on Sunday against Alaves. It was his first clean sheet in the last six appearances. He will look to record a tenth clean sheet in the league against Bilbao on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
