Tiago Tomas News: One shot on target in draw

Tomas generated three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Tomas was not at his most threatening Saturday. He did win 10 of the 12 duels he engaged in but only managed one shot on target. Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 79 minutes. The attacking midfielder has bagged six and created an assist this season, but it has now been four Bundesliga games since he last found the net.