Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tiago Tomas headshot

Tiago Tomas News: One shot on target in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 5:55pm

Tomas generated three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Tomas was not at his most threatening Saturday. He did win 10 of the 12 duels he engaged in but only managed one shot on target. Unsurprisingly he was subbed after 79 minutes. The attacking midfielder has bagged six and created an assist this season, but it has now been four Bundesliga games since he last found the net.

Tiago Tomas
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now