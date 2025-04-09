Fantasy Soccer
Timothy Chandler

Timothy Chandler Injury: Added to traveling squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Chandler (thigh) is on the squad list for Thursday's match against Tottenham.

Chandler could be returning in UEL action Thursday, as he was added to the squad list after a battle with a thigh injury. This is positive for the midfielder, as he has not been an option since Feb. 2. He has only appeared twice all season, with both appearances coming from the bench, so he will likely only see a bench spot if fit.

Timothy Chandler
Eintracht Frankfurt

