Timothy Chandler headshot

Timothy Chandler Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Chandler (thigh) is still in the rehabilitation process for his recovery, the club announced.

Chandler has been sidelined since early February due to a thigh injury and remains in the rehabilitation process as of Wednesday. His return timeline is still unclear, but he could be back within the next month if everything goes as planned. That said, his absence is not affecting the starting squad, as he has only been a bench option on rare occasions this season.

