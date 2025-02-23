Fantasy Soccer
Tobias Sippel headshot

Tobias Sippel News: Three goals conceded in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Sippel made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Moritz Nicolas (groin) is usually Monchengladbach's starting goalkeeper, but he is out for the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Nicolas' backup is Jonas Omlin, but he got sent off Saturday. As a result, Sippel subbed in against Augsburg. With both Nicolas and Omlin out, Sippel is expected to enter March as Monchengladbach's primary goalkeeper. While the healthy Sippel can be forgiven for Saturday, it is not guaranteed he will excel during his GK teammates' absences.

Tobias Sippel
Mönchengladbach
