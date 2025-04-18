Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Could find bench spot Sunday

Alexander-Arnold (ankle) could find a bench spot on Sunday against Leicester, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference, per the Liverpool Echo. "Trent is coming back from injury and trained with us this week, he has shown his committment and he shows me what a player he is when he is on a pitch and how much he works hard to be back with the team and the fans of LFC, everyone who watches football knows he is an incredible full-back for this club, so let's see what the future brings. Trent is not ready to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might - might - be on the bench. First session with the team was Weds, so not able to start but let's see if he can join us, would be nice if he is with us."

Alexander-Arnold resumed team training on Wednesday and if everything goes as planned in the coming sessions ahead of Sunday's clash against Leicester, he could find a spot on the bench. His return would be a big boost since he is an undisputed starter when fit and he will bring versatility for the final stretch of the season. If he can't make the squad for that game, Conor Bradley will likely replace him again at right-back.