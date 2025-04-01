Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Focused on recovery

Alexander-Arnold (ankle) is focused on his recovery and aiming to return as soon as possible, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "His situation is that he's injured. He's fully focused on his recovery and we are trying to help him to get back as much as we can."

Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury in the second leg against Paris in the Champions League and has been focused on his recovery since then. His timeline for return remains unclear but he is trying to come back as quickly as possible for the end of the season with the help of the medical staff according to the coach. Until he returns, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley will fill in at right-back.