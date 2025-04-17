Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Returns to training

Alexander-Arnold (ankle) has returned to team training ahead of Sunday's match against Leicester City, according to Timothy Abraham of the BBC.

Alexander-Arnold is seeing an improvement after the defender was an option in training Thursday. However, he is still questionable moving forward, with no timeline in place and possibly still needing a bit more time to recover. That said, he will hope to be fit before May, looking to finish out strong in what appears to be his final season with the club.