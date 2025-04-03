Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Still weeks away

Alexander-Arnold (ankle) is still a few weeks away from a return, according to manager Arne Slot. "Of course, Trent will not be back in the upcoming week."

Alexander-Arnold is still battling to reach full fitness from his ankle injury, with the defender still set to miss the next few weeks due to his injury. That said, this will probably leave the right-back for a return near the end of the month of April. He will hope for no setbacks in his recovery and to at least see the field again this campaign.