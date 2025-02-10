Viktor Gyokeres Injury: Called up Tuesday

Gyokeres (thigh) will be an option for Tuesday's clash with Dortmund, according to manager Rui Borges. "They have been called up and tomorrow we will see if they are available",

Gyokeres should be an option for Tuesday's match despite not training Monday. The striker has been one of the most in-form players in the world and will be crucial as Sporting look to create a shock. Gyokeres will likely lead the line if at all fit.