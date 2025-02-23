Fantasy Soccer
Virgil van Dijk News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

van Dijk had three tackles (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

van Dijk was busy throughout Sunday's win, as City controlled the ball despite Liverpool largely being comfortable throughout. The center-back was well up to the task though, especially with Erling Haaland unavailable. van Dijk did well to clean up some sloppy moments and all-in-all showed why he remains one of the absolute best players in the world as Liverpool went 11 points clear at the top of the table.

