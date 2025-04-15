Fantasy Soccer
Will Hughes News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hughes has signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace until 2027, the club announced. "In addition to being an important player in our squad, Will exemplifies the hard work, humility - and humour - of our football club. He is a leader both on and off the pitch - a characteristic appreciated by both his teammates and supporters alike - and I am delighted to see him extend his time in red and blue," Chairman Steve Parish said.

Hughes will remain at Palace for another two years after making his 100th club appearance against Brighton in December. He wore the captain's armband for the first time in the victory against Southampton a few months ago and has been a regular starter this season, although he did not start in the last two games following his suspension. He has made 16 appearances during the campaign and provided three assists while creating 28 chances.

