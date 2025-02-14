Fantasy Soccer
Wilson Odobert Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Odobert (hamstring) is back in training, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Wilson's back, which is brilliant for him because he's been out the longest and it's been a long road for him to get back, but he's back in team training. Obviously, he's missed more football than the others, so we'll see when we integrate him back into matchdays, but definitely looking good in training."

Odobert has been out for multiple months after undergoing a hamstring surgery. The winger is now back in team training, and appears to be at the end of his lengthy injury recovery. There's no exact date for his return, but if all goes to plan he could be back at the end of February, or early March.

