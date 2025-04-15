Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes three goals

Szczesny had eight saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

For the first time since January, Szczesny has conceded multiple goals in a Champions League game. Still, Barcelona's team is through in the UCL tournament, and he has been reliable for all but the Dortmund matchup. Across his last four European appearances, Szczesny averaged five saves per game and logged an 83.3 save percentage.