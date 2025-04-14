Wojciech Szczesny News: Holds another clean sheet

Szczesny made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Leganes.

Szczesny held on to another clean sheet for three in the last four La Liga matches. He's also only let in two goals the last five league games played, making 10 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Dortmund for the second leg of the UCL on Tuesday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.