Yann Sommer News: Four saves for victory
Sommer had four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Sommer stopped four of the six shots he faced and stood tall as Bayern pressed for the late winning goal. The goalkeeper proved why he's still one of the world as he now leads his side into the top four of the Champions League. Sommer will need to be at his best to slow down Robert Lewandowski and co.
