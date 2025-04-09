Yann Sommer News: Records six saves

Sommer recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Bayern Munich.

Even though Sommer has not logged a clean sheet in back-to-back Champions League appearances, his latest is still easily a plus. Away at Munich, he established a new season high in saves that gives the Inter team much more comfortable leeway for the two's return leg on April 16. Between the aforementioned back-to-backs, Sommer recorded nine saves and an 81.8 save percentage.