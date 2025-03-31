Yunus Musah News: Serves suspension

Musah cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Napoli.

Musah will be available against Fiorentina on Saturday and has often gotten the nod over either Youssouf Fofana or Warren Bondo in previous matches. He has registered five shots (three on target), three key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles (six won) in his last five displays, with no goal contributions.