Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yunus Musah headshot

Yunus Musah News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Musah cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Napoli.

Musah will be available against Fiorentina on Saturday and has often gotten the nod over either Youssouf Fofana or Warren Bondo in previous matches. He has registered five shots (three on target), three key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles (six won) in his last five displays, with no goal contributions.

Yunus Musah
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now