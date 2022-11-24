FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. England

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Friday's matchup between the United States and England takes center stage with a decent-sized contest for the game. Unsurprisingly, England are expected to win with a 60-percent chance to win and almost 40-percent chance to keep a clean sheet, according to the odds.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: England vs. United States Cheat Sheet

CASH GAME STRATEGY

The big question surrounding Friday's match is the status of Harry Kane ($15), who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered against Iran. Kane has the best odds to score in the match at +110 and with Callum Wilson ($6) also nursing an undisclosed injury, England's striker role is potentially a bit thin. If Kane plays he makes for an excellent option for fantasy manager's captain role, as he has a solid floor in both shots on goal and chances created to go along with his goal upside. Wilson, while not as good of a player, would also be a discount Kane if he starts in his place, generally taking his goal odds while leading the line.

Bukayo Saka ($14) and Jude Bellingham ($11) stole the headlines against Iran, but with Saka being just one dollar cheaper than Kane, he's a tough go for fantasy purposes as a mostly goal-dependent player. Bellingham has a more well-rounded game for cash purposes, chipping in tackles and interceptions to go along with attacking stats. Kieran Trippier ($10) and Luke Shaw ($9) split corner duties in the opening match, but with crosses not being a valued stat on FanDuel, it may be wiser to look at Harry Maguire ($7), if deemed fit after suffering a concussion, or John Stones ($5) for cheaper as a way to get at clean sheets. Maguire especially also poses a threat on set pieces.

The USA's implied goal total is currently under one, making it difficult to really recommend anyone in the attack with much confidence. Christian Pulisic ($12) took the corner kicks and created two chances against Wales but his +400 goalscoring odds may be tough to overcome. Goal scorer Timothy Weah ($9) didn't do much outside of his goal, while Josh Sargent's ($8) goal odds don't make him a viable option, either. In cash, it may be wiser to just look at playing USA's defensive options in an attempt to pile up clearances, tackles and interceptions, with both Tim Ream ($7) and Walker Zimmerman ($6) being cheap.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

In tournaments we can get a little weirder. The easiest path to the top is to fade Kane who ended the 6-2 win over Iran without a goal. Kane is likely to be the highest-rostered player on the slate if he starts, so while fading him is a scary proposition, if he blanks you're that much further ahead of the pack. If you're set on playing Kane, a stack with Trippier or Shaw is a nice way to look for a crossed assist to go along with a goal.

England's front three is likely to garner the most rostership, so my favorite differential captain pick for the Three Lions is Mason Mount ($9). Mount is cheap and his 4.3-score from the Iran match will likely make casual players look the other way keeping him less popular. Mount gets forward and was in some solid positions against Iran but lacked end product.

USA players are likely to be less popular compared to their opponents due to the low goal total for the team, though some people won't even look at the odds and blindly back the Americans. Sargent and one of Antonee Robinson ($8) or Sergino Dest ($6) are interesting options for similar reasons as stacking Kane with one of his full-backs. Yunus Musah ($5) and Weston McKennie ($6) get forward more than midfield partner Tyler Adams ($6), while Jesus Ferreira ($6) is too cheap not to take a flier on if he starts in place of Sargent.

