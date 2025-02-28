Yunus Musah News: Solid in Bologna tilt
Musah won two of two tackles and registered two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Bologna.
Musah did a little bit of everything and assembled a well-rounded stat line in the narrow loss, leading his team in attempts in a slow day for the Milan offense. He has recorded eight shots (three on target), three key passes, four tackles (three won) and three interceptions in the last five matches.
