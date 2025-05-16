Fantasy Soccer
Zack Steffen headshot

Zack Steffen Injury: Picks up oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Steffen is questionable for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake due to an oblique injury.

Steffen could miss out Saturday after picking up an injury, with the goalie suffering from an oblique issue. This is something to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his absence would force a change, with Nicolas Hansen or a returning Adam Beaudry (ankle) as possible replacements.

Zack Steffen
Colorado Rapids
