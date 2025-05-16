Zack Steffen Injury: Picks up oblique injury
Steffen is questionable for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake due to an oblique injury.
Steffen could miss out Saturday after picking up an injury, with the goalie suffering from an oblique issue. This is something to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, his absence would force a change, with Nicolas Hansen or a returning Adam Beaudry (ankle) as possible replacements.
