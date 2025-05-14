Zack Steffen News: Busy night in goal

Steffen recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against San Diego FC.

Steffen faced an early challenge and made a diving save against Hirving Lozano's shot in the 3rd minute. Despite making six saves on Wednesday, his second-highest total of the season, he conceded two goals, a close-range header by Christopher McVey in the 33rd minute and a rebound finish by Anders Dreyer in the 58th minute. The American has gone six games without a clean sheet and will aim to secure one against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.