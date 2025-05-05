Zack Steffen News: Concedes twice in loss

Steffen had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against D.C. United.

Steffen, in his return from a one-match ban, was beaten twice in first-half stoppage time Saturday as Colorado fell 2-1 to D.C. United. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 14 saves and a four clearances while allowing eight goals and recording one clean sheet. Despite allowing two goals in four successive appearances, Steffen is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday for Colorado when they host San Jose.