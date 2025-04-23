Zack Steffen News: Will miss Seattle game
Steffen will serve one-match ban due to the red card he received against Houston after the game, according to the league.
Steffen picked up a red card after the game against Houston and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Seattle. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been the undisputed starter in goal, with Nicolas Hansen expected to replace him between the posts for that game.
