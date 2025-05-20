Zion Suzuki News: Holds onto clean sheet

Suzuki had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Suzuki only needed to make two saves to keep the clean sheet against Napoli on Sunday. He has been in good form, allowing just five goals in the las six appearances, making 17 saves with three clean sheets in that span. The keeper will head to Atalanta for the final match of the season Sunday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests. Suzuki also allowed three goals on three saves against the opponent during their last outing on Nov 23.