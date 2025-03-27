Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Ashby headshot

Aaron Ashby Injury: Opens season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Brewers placed Ashby (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Ashby sustained a right oblique strain March 3 and wasn't able to bounce back from the injury as quickly as the Brewers had hoped, which will result in him opening the season on the shelf. The southpaw wasn't expected to resume his throwing program until this week, and since he's likely to be stretched out as a starter, he could be a month or longer away from being ready to return from the IL. Ashby has a minor-league option remaining, so the Brewers could send him to Triple-A Nashville if the big club doesn't have a spot for him in the rotation by the time he's activated.

Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
