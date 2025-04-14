Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Ashby headshot

Aaron Ashby Injury: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Ashby (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The lefty will then progress to live batting practice sessions and then pitching in extended spring training games. Assuming that all goes well, Ashby should then be ready for a rehab assignment. The southpaw has been out since early March with a right oblique strain.

Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers
