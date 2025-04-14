Aaron Ashby Injury: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Ashby (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
The lefty will then progress to live batting practice sessions and then pitching in extended spring training games. Assuming that all goes well, Ashby should then be ready for a rehab assignment. The southpaw has been out since early March with a right oblique strain.
