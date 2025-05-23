Aaron Ashby News: Reinstated from IL

The Brewers reinstated Ashby (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Ashby is set to make his 2025 MLB debut after beginning the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain. The 27-year-old made four appearances in a rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville, logging a 1.50 ERA and a 4:5 K:BB across six innings. Carlos Rodriguez was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move.