Aaron Civale Injury: Returning from IL to start Thursday

Civale (hamstring) will start Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Civale is slated to throw 75-to-85 pitches in what will be his first start for Milwaukee since he went down with a strained left hamstring in late March. The veteran hurler made two rehab starts with Triple-A Nashville, tossing nine scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. Carlos Rodriguez is expected to follow Civale on Thursday.