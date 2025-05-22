Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale Injury: Returning from IL to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Civale (hamstring) will start Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Civale is slated to throw 75-to-85 pitches in what will be his first start for Milwaukee since he went down with a strained left hamstring in late March. The veteran hurler made two rehab starts with Triple-A Nashville, tossing nine scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. Carlos Rodriguez is expected to follow Civale on Thursday.

Aaron Civale
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now