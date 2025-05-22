Aaron Civale News: Inefficient in return

Civale didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

It was an up-and-down performance by Civale, who made his first start since March after recovering from a strained left hamstring. The 29-year-old right-hander has now given up four home runs over just seven innings this season, and he also hit a batter Thursday while throwing just 42 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Civale was operating under a pitch count in his return, and he'll be aiming to sharpen his control and get stretched out further in his next scheduled outing against the Red Sox.