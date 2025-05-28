Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale News: Pitches well against Red Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Civale allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale blanked the Red Sox through five innings while tossing 75 pitches. He returned for the sixth and was met with a ground rule double from Ceddanne Rafaela to end his night. Rafaela would come around to score for the game's first run and leave Civale in line for the loss. It was a needed bounce back outing for Civale who came in allowing seven runs and four homers in seven innings. Civale lines up to make his third road start of the season next week against the Reds.

Aaron Civale
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now