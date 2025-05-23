Aaron Judge News: Goes yard in Friday's loss

Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Judge has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, adding five homers and 11 RBI in that span. The outfielder's blast Friday briefly gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, though the Rockies pulled ahead in their half of the frame. Judge is up to 17 homers, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored, four stolen bases and a superb .398/.487/.754 slash line across 50 games. He is on pace to top the 50-homer mark for the fourth time in his career and the third time in four years.