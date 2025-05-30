Aaron Judge News: Two extra-base hits in loss

Judge went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Judge has an 11-game on-base streak, going 13-for-38 (.342) with four homers, seven RBI and three doubles in that span. His long ball Friday opened the scoring, and it was the first of four homers for the Yankees in the loss to open the interleague series. For the season, Judge is batting .392 with a 1.236 OPS, 19 homers, 48 RBI, 52 runs scored, four stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples across 56 contests.