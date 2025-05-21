Aaron Nola Injury: Could throw off mound this weekend

Nola (ankle) played long toss ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rockies, MLB.com reports.

The Phillies also hope Nola will be able to throw off a mound during their upcoming series against the Athletics, which begins Friday. The veteran right-hander is nursing a sprained right ankle that sent him to the injured list on May 15, and it's still unknown if he'll need a short minor-league rehab assignment before re-entering Philadelphia's rotation. Given that Nola isn't dealing with an injury to his throwing arm, it's possible he'll be ready to return in late May or early June if all goes well in his recovery.