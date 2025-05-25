Aaron Nola Injury: Plans to start throwing this week

Nola (ankle) isn't expected to resume throwing off a mound until the Phillies return home from their road trip that concludes Sunday in Sacramento, MLB.com reports.

After landing on the injured list May 16 due to a right ankle sprain, Nola was hopeful to throw a bullpen session this weekend during the Phillies' three-game series versus the Athletics, but it never materialized while he continued to experience some soreness, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Assuming he's still able to get back on the mound within the next few days, Nola's return shouldn't be pushed back too much further, though the right-hander no longer looks to be a candidate to come off the 15-day injured list this Thursday when first eligible. With Nola still working through the ankle injury, Taijuan Walker is expected to make at least one more turn through the Philadelphia rotation.