Aaron Nola Injury: Will need rehab assignment

Nola (ankle) said Tuesday he will need a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league rotation, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nola said he felt something in his sprained right ankle after throwing off a mound and is hopeful he'll be able to throw a higher-intensity bullpen session Thursday. The Phillies have the luxury of being patient with Nola, as Taijuan Walker has a 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 16.2 innings through four appearances this month. Nola won't be able to return when first eligible, but could potentially return in the second week of June.