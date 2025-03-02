Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Nola headshot

Aaron Nola News: Strong in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Nola struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the right-hander was focused on commanding his fastball and changeup and completely avoided using his knuckle-curve, which was his highest-usage pitch last year at 32.9 percent. Opposing batters hit .279 against his changeup in 2024, and turning that into a more reliable offering could help him improve upon the 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 197:50 K:BB he posted across 33 regular-season starts last season.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now