Aaron Schunk Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Schunk (groin) made starts at third base and second base during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, going 2-for-7 with a home run and two RBI.

Schunk appears to be in a similar spot in his recovery from a left groin strain as Ezequiel Tovar (hip) and Tyler Freeman (oblique), both of whom also started in games with Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday. Since both Schunk and Freeman are projected to handle utility roles once activated from the injured list, the Rockies could option one of the two players to the minors. Before landing on the IL on April 26, Schunk appeared in seven games for Colorado and hit .250 with one run over 21 plate appearances.