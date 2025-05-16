Fantasy Baseball
Aaron Schunk headshot

Aaron Schunk News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Rockies reinstated Schunk (groin) from the injured list Friday.

Schunk went 4-for-14 with a homer and two RBI in four games at Triple-A Albuquerque while working his way back from a groin strain he suffered in late April. The 27-year-old had been starting regularly at shortstop for Colorado before getting hurt, but he's now likely to come off the bench more often with Ezequiel Tovar (hip) also off the injured list.

Aaron Schunk
Colorado Rockies
