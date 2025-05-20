Abner Uribe News: Strikes out side for rare save

Uribe picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles after striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Closer Trevor Megill and setup man Nick Mears had both worked each of the past two days, paving the way for Uribe to receive his first save opportunity of the year. Uribe hasn't given up a run in any of his last 13 appearances, and he boasts a 1.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings this season. The 24-year-old right-hander is unlikely to see save chances when most of Milwaukee's high-leverage arms are available, but Uribe is tied for the National League lead with 12 holds.