Abraham Toro News: Makes first start

Toro started at first base and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

It was mostly a good night for Toro, who made his first since having his contract selected from Triple-A Worcester last Saturday. He was involved in an unassisted double play early and later roped an opposite-field single off the Green Monster but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Romy Gonzalez had started the two previous games at first base in place of the injured Triston Casas (knee) before Toro got his shot Tuesday. For now, there are no plans to move Rafael Devers move from DH to first base, so it looks like manager Alex Cora will make do with a Toro/Gonzalez rotation.