Adael Amador News: Heading to bench Sunday

Amador is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Amador had started at second base in four of the previous five games but will give way to Kyle Farmer in the series finale. Despite receiving fairly steady playing time in the middle infield since his April 13 promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque, Amador has been unable to get much going at the dish. Through his first 20 games, the 22-year-old rookie is slashing just .173/.246/.308 with one home run and one stolen base across 58 plate appearances.