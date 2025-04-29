Fantasy Baseball
Adael Amador News: Not in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Amador is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Amador will come off the bench for the second time in the last three days. Since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this month, Amador is slashing .219/.286/.406 with three doubles, one home run, three RBI and two runs scored across 36 plate appearances. Kyle Farmer is getting the nod at second base and batting seventh versus AJ Smith-Shawver.

