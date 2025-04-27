Fantasy Baseball
Adael Amador headshot

Adael Amador News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Amador is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Reds on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Amador will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while Owen Miller starts at the keystone and bats ninth against Reds southpaw Nick Lodolo. Amador went 3-for-4 with a home run, a steal and two RBI in Saturday's loss to Cincinnati, and the 22-year-old is batting .214 over 32 plate appearances to start the season.

