Adam Frazier News: Pops third homer

Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Frazier has hit fairly well over his last 11 games, going 14-for-40 (.350) with five extra-base hits and a 4:8 BB:K in that span. His homer Sunday gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, but they were unable to make it last. Frazier is up to three homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles over 55 contests this season, though he has a relatively unimpressive .249/.319/.349 slash line overall.