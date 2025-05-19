Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Kloffenstein headshot

Adam Kloffenstein News: Cleared for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Kloffenstein (shoulder) has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.94 WHIP with a 15:9 K:BB across 11.1 innings so far this season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Kloffenstein began the 2025 campaign on the injured list due to right shoulder fatigue. He'd looked sharp up until his last outing Saturday against Worcester, when he surrendered three runs on three hits and seven walks over 2.2 innings, his first earned runs allowed on the year.

Adam Kloffenstein
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now