Addison Barger News: Gaining traction in everyday lineup

Barger will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Barger has now been included in the lineup in five straight games, drawing three starts at third base and two in right field. The Blue Jays seem committed to deploying Barger in an everyday role, though he'll need to improve his production at the plate to build more job security. Since his April 15 call-up from Triple-A Buffalo, Barger has slashed just .147/.216/.235 over 13 games.