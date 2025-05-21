Fantasy Baseball
Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger News: Swipes rare bag Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Barger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Barger swiped his first bag of the year and only his third in 95 career big-league contests. The 25-year-old has never recorded more than nine steals in a season, even in the minors, but he's provided plenty of value of late with his bat. Over the last 12 games, Barger is slashing .317/.364/.561 with four doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBI.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
