Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Back in Baltimore lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Rutschman (hand) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's contest versus the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman sat out Sunday's game against the Tigers with a sore right hand after he injured it blocking a ball in the dirt Saturday, but he's ready to go for the series opener. The 27-year-old will bring a disappointing .677 OPS into play Monday.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now